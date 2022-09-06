Canceled: Silver Alert issued for missing man from Yalobusha County

Update Sept. 7, 2022
The Silver Alert issued for Otey Dahl has been canceled, the state announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He has been located and is safe.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man from Tillatoba who has not been seen since the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Otey Neal Dahl, 57, stands 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black and yellow shirt along with a red cap.
Someone last saw Dahl around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of County Road 2 in Yalobusha County walking west.
Dahl's family says he suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.
You are asked to call the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department at 662-473-2722 option 2 if you see him.