Camp to honor Sam Westmoreland held Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi summers are full of football camps. Camp “SW78” means more than teaching kids better skills. It honors the legacy of Sam Westmoreland.
He died in October of 2022 unexpectedly. Westmoreland played offensive line for Tupelo High School and was a freshman for Mississippi State.
“We're all together, it's all his people. This is exactly how we want it to be,” friend Crawford Adams said. “It's not glamorous, we don't have shining lights in the stands. It's just all the guys hanging out playing low football teaching the youth about what it is. It's so special to all of us and we're so special to him.”
“Sharing his legacy means a lot especially to the Tupelo community and Tupelo football,” friend Ethan Waters said. “Because he's every time we're out at practice he's always leading the guys and always pushing everybody to be the best and having fun too.”
When people remember Westmoreland, many think of his smile.
“The room would just kind of bright up, his smile just lit up the room,” teammate and friend Reed Buys said. “And, he was always just funny like the really funny guy. And he was quiet but he'd come out and just like this one, this one thing just like really just cracked you off.”
“Good character, just a good kid. Tupelo high school gives out an award for the football team called the Gold Standard Award,” Josh Westmoreland, his dad, explained. “And he got that.”
“It just means a lot just to see all the support that came out. Just shows how much, how many different lives he impacted,” Amanda Lavender, his mom, said. “That as parents sometimes we didn't even know, you know, it's been amazing the stories that people have come up and talk to us about.”
While coaches came out to help teach skills and drills, the main goal of the camp was to emphasize the importance of mental health.
“People go through like, some just mental stuff, like you need to like, just let someone know,” Buys said. “It’s so important. Like I think a lot of things with athletes, a lot of guys want to kind of kind of keep some of the feelings inside. Like you want to stay tough and be tough for the couches, but like if you're going to show me let somebody know.”
Westmoreland’s parents’ goal is to create a scholarship to go along with the Gold Standard Award. So, whenever a player earns that distinction they’re also awarded the scholarship. All of the funds from the camp are going towards that fund.