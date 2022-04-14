Calhoun County opts out of medical marijuana

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors in Calhoun County voted Thursday to opt out of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.
The Board voted 4-1, Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed.
This means the sale of medical marijuana is prohibited in the county. However, cities can choose for themselves.
If a county or town wishes to opt out, they must do so by May 3.
This all falls back to Feb. 2 when Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, immediately making medical marijuana legal.