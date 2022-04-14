 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County opts out of medical marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0
Marijuana plant

Marijuana plant. Credit: Pexels

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors in Calhoun County voted Thursday to opt out of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

The Board voted 4-1, Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed.

This means the sale of medical marijuana is prohibited in the county. However, cities can choose for themselves.

If a county or town wishes to opt out, they must do so by May 3.

This all falls back to Feb. 2 when Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, immediately making medical marijuana legal.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you