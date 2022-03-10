CALHOUN COUNTY: Large fire spreads to trailer and three campers late Thursday night.
DERMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A large fire started late Thursday night and multiple fire departments were there to respond.
According to Derma Mayor J. R. Mays, the fire happened around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
He said it spread to a trailer and three campers, but that there were no injuries reported.
The mayor also said that the Derma Fire Department was assisted by other departments including those from Sabougla, Bruce, and Vardaman.