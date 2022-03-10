 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches,
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...All of the Mid-South.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick,
especially bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

CALHOUN COUNTY: Large fire spreads to trailer and three campers late Thursday night.

  • Updated
  • 0
CALHOUN COUNTY: Large fire spreads to trailer and three campers late Thursday night.jpg

Derma Mayor J.R. Mays said the fire happened around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. None were reported injured after it spread to a trailer and three campers.
DERMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A large fire started late Thursday night and multiple fire departments were there to respond.
 
According to Derma Mayor J. R. Mays, the fire happened around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
 
He said it spread to a trailer and three campers, but that there were no injuries reported.
 
The mayor also said that the Derma Fire Department was assisted by other departments including those from Sabougla, Bruce, and Vardaman.
 
 

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you