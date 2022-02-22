 Skip to main content
Calhoun City warns for fraudulent checks

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City uses Renasant Bank for its business and the Calhoun City, City Clerk said that they have seen checks that are fraudulent.

If you look at the photo of the check below there are three things wrong with it.

Fraudulent Check

The bank on the check says Regions Bank instead of Renasant Bank.

It says, “Town of Calhoun City” and it is supposed to say, “City of Calhoun City.”

Fraudulent Check

If you look at the bottom of the check there is no routing number.

No routing number

If you get a check like this one, you might want to call the police.

