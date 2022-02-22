Calhoun City warns for fraudulent checks

Weather Alert

.Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front overnight. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison and McNairy. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&