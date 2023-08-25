 Skip to main content
Calhoun City police officer faces two court hearings in different towns

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. - A Calhoun City police officer is facing two court hearings in two different towns.

Jayla Coleman, an officer for the Calhoun City Police Department, is facing a court hearing in the town. This after she just appeared in court in the neighboring town of Houston.

WTVA learned that Coleman was found guilty in late July of disturbing the piece in Houston.

Municipal court record

Municipal court record stating $150 fine. Houtson, MS.

It has not been publicly confirmed what led to her being charged in the first place. But, a municipal court record does reveal Coleman paid a $150 fine.

In Calhoun City, Coleman awaits a probable cause hearing to determine whether she should be arrested for stalking.

Circuit court document

Circuit court document stating the accusations made against Coleman in Calhoun County, MS.

Brandy Chairse accuses Coleman in an affidavit of blocking her vehicle at a school, yelling and cursing at her daughter as well as where they live and flipping the bird at her.

Chairse swears some of these things happened over two months, while Coleman was in uniform and in a patrol car.

Police Chief Ralph Horton told WTVA Thursday that Coleman is still on the job. WTVA reached out to see if she would respond to the accusations, but it appears she will wait until the hearing to do so. That probable cause hearing will be set for next month.