Calhoun City PD adds to force as law enforcement deal with officer shortage

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Calhoun City Police Department added two new officers to its force.
This comes at a time when thousands of law enforcement agencies across the county are dealing with a lack of officers.
Ralph Horton and Allen Tutor were both sworn in on Jan. 19. Horton works full-time and Tutor works part-time.
“With the low number of officers we have right now, the bigger, better force will help with the community and help with the workload,” Police Chief Ezra Conner said
Conner said the city is still accepting applications and encourages anyone interested in law enforcement to apply.