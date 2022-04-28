Calhoun City man wanted for Derma murder

DERMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting Wednesday night left one man dead in Derma.
Derma Mayor J.R. Mays said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Terry Drive.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tauras Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City. He’s wanted for first-degree murder.
Calhoun County Coroner Selena Westmoreland later identified the shooting victim as Anthony Armstrong, 34, of Vardaman. An autopsy will be performed, she added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 662-412-5000.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.