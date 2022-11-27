Calhoun City Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA)- A Calhoun City man was sentenced to serve more than 18 years in prison for creating child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Jason Rusch to 220 months’ in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for creating images of his molestation of a 9-year old child.
He was also ordered to pay $17,500 in restitution to five minor victims whose images of Child Sexual Exploitation he possessed.
Rusch was identified in part by his fingerprints in photos he took of his molestation of a minor.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Roberts prosecuted the case.