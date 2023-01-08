Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different.
Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year.
Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police resources. Right now, those working in the department are having to put in longer hours, but they’re doing what they need to do to make sure Calhoun City citizens are safe.
“We're being covered. Our shifts are being covered. People are being protected,” said the mayor. “Nobody has any reason to be concerned about if a call comes in - it will be answered."
He also added that Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has been on standby to help on emergency calls.
As the number of emergency calls continues to climb, the police department is looking to fill the three open positions quickly. But the Mayor Coleman said these things take time.
“We want to make sure that we get people that are a good fit for Calhoun City”
If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, applications are available at city hall or the police department.