Calhoun City leaders talk about what's next concerning flooding issues

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - People in Calhoun City have had a hard time with Springtime flooding over the past years.
High water has forced some residents to relocate and caused some businesses to have a hard time shipping products out of the flooded areas.
Some farmers have suffered flooding losses too.
City leaders say the problem is the Yalobusha River.
Director of Calhoun County Economic Development Sheila Freely said they need to get the Yalobusha River dredged.
She added that there has been build up over the last 25 years of tree limbs and logs.
Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman said he and some colleagues recently took a trip to Washington D.C to meet with the congressional leaders to get some help.
Mayor Coleman said they had a total one $1 million worth of damage last year around this time.
He added a lot of people are just worried that it might happen again