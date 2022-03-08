Calhoun City leaders look for ways to address flooding issues

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. ( WTVA ) - In Calhoun County, local leaders are looking into ways to curb some of the flooding issues around Calhoun City.
Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman said the waters get high in areas like Hurricane creek during heavy rains because the nearby Yalobusha River clogs up and stops drainage from the area.
The mayor said the city needs assistance to address the issue before it gets worse.
"The water is almost up to the banks so it does cause major flooding and that's why we are continually asking for assistance for all major agents back in to give us assistance," Coleman said.
The blockage is so significant that the flooding has damaged homes as far as 10 miles away.