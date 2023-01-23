Calhoun City family seeking justice in shooting death of dog

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Knight family is devastated after someone shot and killed their pet dog.
Joey Knight claims someone killed their dog Sipsey on Saturday.
The family found the dog lying in a burning pit in a neighbor’s backyard. She had been shot in the face.
This comes days after someone shot their other dog Zelda who survived.
The bullet almost struck her heart and veterinarians had to sew her chest together. Vets had to also amputate a leg.
Sipsey’s death has the community outraged and seeking answers.
Knight claims to know who is responsible. Law enforcement has yet to announce an arrest
According to Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, the incident reportedly involved a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).
The MHP and Department of Public Safety are aware of the incident, he added.
The sheriff’s office is assisting Calhoun City Police in the investigation.