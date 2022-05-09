 Skip to main content
Calhoun celebrates National Nursing Home Week

  Updated
National Nursing Home Week celebration in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 9, 2022.

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A senior care facility in Calhoun City is celebrating National Nursing Home Week.

On Monday, the Baptist Nursing Home began its celebration with a balloon release by staff and residents.

Residents are honoring those who make a positive difference in nursing homes each and every day.

Organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for many of the residents, and events like this can help boost morale.

Each day will feature a different activity as part of the celebration.

