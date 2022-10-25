 Skip to main content
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

  Updated
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road.

He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia.

The coroner said Brock was a passenger in a car traveling west on Center Hill Road.

The car collided head-on with a pickup truck. Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to the hospital in Tupelo. Their current conditions are not known.

