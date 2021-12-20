Cadence Bank Foundation donates $25K to Tupelo Salvation Army

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cadence Bank Foundation donated $25,000 to The Salvation Army.
The goal is to support its homeless shelter in Tupelo.
The shelter, known as the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge, provides temporary shelter, food and laundry facilities for individuals and families.
“Our company has a long relationship with The Salvation Army, so we're proud to continue to support its efforts to provide homeless individuals with the resources and support they need to regain stability,” said Leighton Gibens, president - Tupelo, Mississippi market for BancorpSouth, a division of Cadence. “This shelter plays a critical role in our community's response to homelessness, providing a great resource for people who need a warm and safe place to stay. ”