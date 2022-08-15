Businesses, residents appeal construction of apartment complex in west Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The owner of the Tupelo Buffalo Park is among several entities appealing against the construction of an apartment complex in west Tupelo.
Those appealing include Franklin Collection Service, other nearby businesses and residents.
Everything is on track for the construction of the 46-unit Flowerdale Commons. The site is near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
The Tupelo Planning Committee first voted down the proposal. However, the Tupelo City Council overruled that decision with a 4-3 vote in favor of the apartment complex.
The business owners and residents filed the appeal in Lee County Circuit Court. They claim the apartment complex will hurt business and property values.
Stewart Rutledge, the developer of the apartment complex, said units are aimed at the workforce community, like healthcare workers.