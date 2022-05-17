Business owners are feeling the heat from inflation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The economic impact of inflation has affected many companies across the United States.
The inflation rate has been soaring for the last several months.
Research shows that some businesses are experiencing an increase in cost of goods sold, but not for Reed's Department Store.
Owner Jack Reed Jr. said they are trying to hold their prices, although it is cutting into profits.
He said they are trying to not pass that on to their customers right now.
He said they are doing everything they can to help people out, including their employees.
They gave $100 gas cards to all full-time employees and $50 gas cards to part-time employees.
Research shows that the U.S. inflation rate is 8.26% — compared to last year at 4.16%