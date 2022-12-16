Business owner indicted in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted Michael Robert Cox of Saltillo in September; however, his indictments were released on Friday.
The 36-year-old is accused of having sex with one of his employees who was only 16-years-old at the time of the alleged crime.
He is also accused of performing a sex act on the same child. These incidents allegedly happen on Oct. 31, 2021.
Another indictment claims Cox tried to coerce a child into producing pornography for him in September of last year.
Cox is out on a $75,000 bond. His next court date hasn't been set yet.