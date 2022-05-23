Business is booming in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The economy is impacting communities across Mississippi, but in Tupelo business is booming.
Several examples can be found along North Gloster Street which houses several new restaurant chains, such as Chipotle and Raising Cane’s.
"You can see that the development of these commercial businesses are taking place all over town, downtown, the west side of town, by the mall [at Barnes Crossing] and the southside,” Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said.
He said the city has issued more than 25 new commercial permits within the past 12 months.
More than 100 residential permits were also issued, and several apartment complexes are on the horizon.
Another such project is the renovation of the former Rebel Lanes building. The new entertainment center will include upgraded bowling lanes, an arcade and an outdoor go-cart track.
"We continue to cultivate the environment for more economic growth and for the people of Tupelo to know that this administration is very committed to doing our part."
Other projects include the expansion of The Grillehouse, as well as plans to build a new Lobster King restaurant and Marco’s Pizza.