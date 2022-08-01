 Skip to main content
Burnsville Medical Clinic opens in Tishomingo County

  • Updated
Credit: MGN

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new medical clinic is now open in Burnsville.

North Mississippi Medical Clinics operates the Burnsville Medical Clinic.

It’s staffed by Tishomingo County natives Dr. Brad Murray and nurse practitioner Jade James.

Brad Murray and Jade James

Dr. Brad Murray and nurse practitioner Jade James.

“This clinic has been a dream of ours for a long time,” NMMC-Iuka administrator Barry Keel said. “I am excited about the relationships that will flourish with our providers and community. It’s exciting to have a clinic in Burnsville. We are happy to be here.”

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

