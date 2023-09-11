Burglars hit at least 10 vehicles in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police officers are trying to find the people responsible for breaking into at least 10 vehicles overnight in West Point.
The burglaries happened early Monday morning, Sept. 11 in the Dunlap Acres community.
He said the vehicles had been left unlocked.
A witness claimed three individuals committed the burglaries. A 15-year-old has already been arrested.
WTVA 9 News reporter Chris Nalls spoke with a man who claimed to have chased after the burglars. He reported hearing gunshots too.
Overall, the burglars stole cash, credit cards and guns.
West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the burglars went from vehicle to vehicle, checking for unlocked doors.
No matter how safe a neighborhood can be, always lock car doors, Cook warned.