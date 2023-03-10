Bulldog football standout, Jett Johnson, donates NIL money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - He's a Tupelo native, Mississippi State Football standout and the lead tackler in the Southeastern Conference.
Friday morning, Jett Johnson gave back to his community in a big way.
Johnson donated the money he made from his name, image and likeness deal with Juva Juice to the Tupelo Police Athletic League.
The check totaled $2,525 for the season.
That money will be used to buy new equipment for PAL.
PAL is a youth program whose mission is to bridge relationships between local kids, the community and the Tupelo Police Department.
Johnson was apart of PAL growing up and says this is his way to give back to the organization.
" PAL is the first name that popped into my mind, when they presented the opportunity to me. They've done so much for me throughout the years, taught me so many valuable life lessons, so giving back to them was a no brainer," explained Jett Johnson.
Jett wrapped up the football team with the most tackles in the sec.
Spring football practice kicked off this week for the team.