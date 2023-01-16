Building a chicken coop is one alternative to high egg prices

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices have risen dramatically in 2023, which has made some folks consider getting their own chickens to produce eggs.
The investment in a chicken coop may be steep for some, but once the chicks grow into hens and start laying eggs, the output can significantly outweigh the cost.
The Brooks family in Guntown raises four hens that produce just as many eggs every morning. They keep some eggs for themselves and give the rest to their neighbors free of charge.
"That's an average of little over a thousand dollars a year that we're able to save," says Michael Brooks.
Brad Ivy, the owner of Tupelo Farm and Ranch Supply, estimates the construction of a chicken coop to be $200 to $300.
The monthly cost of chicken feed is approximately $20 for four hens. Each hen lays an egg at least every other day.
The average price of a dozen eggs is approximately $4 to $5.