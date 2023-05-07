 Skip to main content
Buddy Update: "Buddy has made a full recovery and is now happy and healthy"

Buddy playing fetch in new video as recovery continues

Footage of Buddy playing fetch at MSU Vet School. Posted by Tunica Humane Society on Aug. 20, 2021.

Buddy's new owner gives an update on his condition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The little lab that could has became a beacon of hope for animals and people all across Mississippi.

The doctor and new owner of a dog who was set on fire by a 12 year old boy two years ago says Buddy has made a full recovery and is now happy and healthy.

Buddy was intentionally set on fire in Tate County in April 2021 and was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck.

He went through 10 months of surgeries and a series of skin grafts at Mississippi State.

No charges were ever filed.

His injuries inspired the bill, "Buddy's Law" which requires children who abuse animals to undergo mental evaluations in the State of Mississippi.

Dr. Betsy Swanson adopted Buddy after he was released from the hospital.

She says Buddy's recovery journey has been nothing but remarkable and that he gets to be just a dog who loves all food and plush toys.

