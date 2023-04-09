Brooksville welcomes new grocery store after old one closes

BROOKSVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- A new grocery store is now open in Brooksville, a town that recently became a food desert after the city's only grocery store closed.
Food deserts are areas where citizens have to drive out-of-town in order to buy fresh produce and/or meat. After Tem's Food Market closed in Brooksville earlier this year, townsfolk were forced to drive an extra 15 minutes to reach the next nearest grocery store in Macon.
Tristar Market opened in Thursdays and has fulfilled a much needed resource for the people of Brooksville. Owner Marvin Kauffman says he and his family love the city and wanted to help provide for them.
"Now they don't have to go to Tem's [in Macon]. They don't have to go to Columbus or Starkville," says Kauffman. "They can shop local, and the support has been tremendously overwhelming."
The family owners say they intend to close the store on Sundays and not serve any alcoholic beverages.