Brooksville opens new grocery store

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new grocery store has opened in Brooksville, after the town's only grocery store closed down earlier this year.
Tristar Market opened this past Thursday, replacing Tem's Food Market that closed its doors back in February.
Since then, residents have described the town as a "food desert," which is an area where people must travel a great distance just to get to the nearest grocery store.
Brooksville residents had to drive nearly 15 minutes out of town to get fresh produce and groceries in Macon.
Now that Tristar is open, this is no longer an issue.
"They don't have to go to Columbus and Starkville," said store owner Marvin Kauffman. "They can shop local. And the support has been tremendously overwhelming. The people that walk in here have said they're just tickled to death that the store has reopened and is staying in town."
Tristar Market plans to have a grand opening in three weeks.
The exact date has not been set.