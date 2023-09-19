Brooksville man in critical condition after overnight shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Noxubee County.
The shooting happened early Monday morning, Sept. 18 along Martin Luther King Drive in Brooksville
Brooksville Police Chief Johnny Birchfield said someone shot the victim, who was walking down a sidewalk, in the head.
The victim remains in serious condition.
As of Monday afternoon, an arrest has not been made. However, the police chief said investigators have identified possible suspects.
Investigators are still trying to find a motive.