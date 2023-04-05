 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Bridge to be added to Eason Blvd in Tupelo over railroad tracks

  • 0

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A new road project in Tupelo could save lives as well as eardrums for many on Eason Boulevard.

State Senator Chad McMahan says $50 million in funds have been set up to build a bridge over the railroad tracks on S Eason Blvd near Cooper Tires, where train traffic can back up the roads significantly.

The railroad is nearby the hospital and several commercial buildings. Hospitals would no longer have to worry about ambulances stopping for trains, and nearby business will no longer have to hear the train's blaring horn since it would become a silent railroad as a result of the bridge.

City officials have confirmed that the project in underway. WTVA has not confirmed a set date for construction.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you