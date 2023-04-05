Bridge to be added to Eason Blvd in Tupelo over railroad tracks

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A new road project in Tupelo could save lives as well as eardrums for many on Eason Boulevard.
State Senator Chad McMahan says $50 million in funds have been set up to build a bridge over the railroad tracks on S Eason Blvd near Cooper Tires, where train traffic can back up the roads significantly.
The railroad is nearby the hospital and several commercial buildings. Hospitals would no longer have to worry about ambulances stopping for trains, and nearby business will no longer have to hear the train's blaring horn since it would become a silent railroad as a result of the bridge.
City officials have confirmed that the project in underway. WTVA has not confirmed a set date for construction.