Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.
They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in Tippah County.
Breaking Ground has two homes, one dedicated to women and the other for men. The donations will go towards furniture, bedding, and supplies for the two buildings.
The focus of the event is to highlight the testimonies from people who have benefited from the nonprofit.
Anthony Glenn Johnson is a leader in the organization, helping to make a difference.
“Like Hollywood these people, these stars, they walk in on the carpet. We will have people that have been delivered, lives changed. They’re walking on the carpet as a brand new way of life,” Johnson says. “We will have people from Lee County, Union County, Tippah County, surrounding counties there to support them. And also give towards supporting the mission.”
“It makes me feel good that I’m able to maybe help somebody before they take that last drink, or they shoot that last needle, or make the mistake that they won’t be able to come back from,” says Ministry worker Brandon Allen Whitten.
Cost of admission is $150 a person. There will be food, music, a silent auction and more. It will be from five to eleven tomorrow night, but people may come and go.