Bread prices expected to increase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Groceries stores are on the verge of seeing the prices of bread grow even higher.
A few months ago, a regular loaf of bread at Todd's Big Star was $1.29, but now it's $1.49.
Store manager Patrick Verner said they expect the price to jump again within the next week.
"We expect to have, like everybody, prices start to go up on bread because of the issues happening on the other side of the world," he said.
According to research, Russia and Ukraine produce about 25% of the global wheat supply, but the two countries are going through a production pause because of the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
One shopper said she spends about $25 more buying groceries and she is surprised about the bread price jump.
"I guess I'll have to stop eating bread because I can't buy anymore, but I'll do my best," Barbara Williams said. "I put God first on everything I do. It's just kind of hard on everybody, not only me; but so many more need more income coming in, especially us on Social Security and fixed income."
Verner said bread is still a top seller because it is essential to customers.
"You got to have it. Everybody's got to have bread and sell quite a bit of it. We just hate to see the prices go up."