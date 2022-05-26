Brazilian exchange student used TikTok to showcase time in U.S.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Vini Vecchi is a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Brazil.
He has almost 2 million TikTok followers, and many people consider him an influencer.
He said it can be scary to think he's influencing people. He said he has to watch what he does.
He started off making the videos for people in Brazil.
He was sharing his experience in the U.S. and teaching people how to speak English.
Vini is headed home now that school is out and said he is going to miss it here.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams asked Vini what was his favorite thing about being in the U.S.
"I went to the Walmart for the first time and it is like huge. They have everything here. I saw snow for the first time. I love the snow."
Vini said he hopes he can continue to be a positive role model for people all over the world.