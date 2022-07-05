 Skip to main content
Bradford Freeman of 'Band of Brothers' died Sunday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Bradford Freeman, the last surviving member of “Band of Brothers,” died on July 3 at the hospital in Columbus.

He'll be buried on Friday, July 8 at Egger Cemetery in Caledonia.

Freeman volunteered to become a paratrooper during World War II and served as a mortarman for Easy Company.

He jumped in the Normandy invasion, fought in Operation Market Garden and was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge.

Author Stephen Ambrose immortalized Easy Company in his book “Band of Brothers.” The book was adapted into the award-winning TV mini-series of the same name.

Open this link to read his full obituary.

