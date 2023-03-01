Boy Scouts of America honors two northeast Mississippi leaders with special dinner

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Boy Scouts of America hosted a Distinguished Citizens Dinner at the Cadence Bank Conference Center on Tuesday night honoring two national award winners.
Those winners were David Rumbarger, president of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo, and Zell Long, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi.
Rumbarger received the Silver Buffalo award, given out by the organizations National Court of Honor based on extraordinary service to youth on a national level.
Rumbarger went to his first scouts meeting when he was seven years old and has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for the last 55 years.
"I do remember when I was a young scout and I watched all these older people with ribbons and medallions and things and said, 'Man, I don't know if I'll ever be that old,' and here I am that old," Rumbarger said.
Long received the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award, another national award given out to those who display exemplary effort in promoting and implementing scouting opportunities for kids from rural and low-income urban backgrounds.