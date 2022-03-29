 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Borer named director of Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce

  • Updated
  • 0
Cathryn Borer

Cathryn Borer, director of the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. Source: clchamber.org.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Cathryn Borer is the new director of the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

“So much of the Chamber’s programming efforts involve military and education sectors, both of which Cathryn has extensive experience with,” LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said. “Her enthusiasm for bringing value to the membership and new ideas are going to be great for the Chamber.”

The Golden Triangle Development LINK oversees the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to connect with my community through an organization that makes such a positive impact on the place we call home,” Borer said. “I can’t wait to work with our existing membership on the awesome programs we have and recruit new members to join the effort.”

She holds degrees from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She is married to Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Borer and they have two sons William, 11, and Henry, 9.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you