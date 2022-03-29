Borer named director of Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Cathryn Borer is the new director of the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“So much of the Chamber’s programming efforts involve military and education sectors, both of which Cathryn has extensive experience with,” LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said. “Her enthusiasm for bringing value to the membership and new ideas are going to be great for the Chamber.”
The Golden Triangle Development LINK oversees the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to connect with my community through an organization that makes such a positive impact on the place we call home,” Borer said. “I can’t wait to work with our existing membership on the awesome programs we have and recruit new members to join the effort.”
She holds degrees from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She is married to Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Borer and they have two sons William, 11, and Henry, 9.