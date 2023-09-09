 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Booneville woman accused of home repair fraud in Tupelo

  • 0
Booneville woman accused of home repair fraud in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville woman was hired and paid for a home repair job, but allegedly never completed it.

Tupelo police received a report of a home repair fraud off of Piggott Drive back in August.

Investigators said the homeowner hired Stephanie Williford for interior design work.

Williford allegedly did not complete all of the work agreed upon in the transaction.

Officers arrested Williford and charged her with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of false pretense.

Her bond has been set at $20,000.

Tags

Recommended for you