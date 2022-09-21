 Skip to main content
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

Sentrale Friar

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County.

Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville.

He’s the third arrest made in the investigation.

Police charged Friar with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ramey said the Mississippi Department of Corrections also wanted Friar for parole violation.

