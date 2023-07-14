Booneville police make drug, child abuse arrests

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville police arrested two women and charged them with drug possession and child abuse.
Police made a traffic stop Tuesday for misdemeanor traffic offenses on N. Second Street.
After an investigation, police said they made a discovery of alleged methamphetamine.
Police arrested Alexandrea Head, of Waterford, and Connie Yeager, of Corinth.
Police said a minor child was also in the vehicle.
Head and Yeager are charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. They are also charged with one felony count of child abuse for allowing the presence of a minor during drug possession. Their bonds were set at $40,000.
This case will be presented to the Prentiss County grand jury.