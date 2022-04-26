Booneville mayor arrested on simple assault on a minor charge

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The mayor of Booneville was arrested Tuesday, April 26 for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11.

That’s according to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Mayor Chris Lindley was booked into the jail on the misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a minor. He received a $3,000 bond.

The sheriff said a justice court judge signed off on a warrant for the mayor’s arrest.

According to the police report, the teenage boy rode his dirt bike to football practice at the West Side Park the night of April 11. He then let a friend ride the bike up and down the fence line.

The report says Lindley approached the boys video-recording them on his phone after the bike was parked.

The boy allegedly tried leaving after saying the bike was his and that he would move it.

The report goes on to say that Lindley shoved him over, tried riding the bike away but fell off, and then hit the boy in the back of the head three times.

The report concludes by saying Lindley told the boys the cops were coming and then walked away.

A sheriff's deputy who arrived on the scene said Lindley did, in fact, call the police about the dirt bike, but tried cancelling the call before they arrived.