 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Booneville mayor arrested on simple assault on a minor charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Lindley

Chris Lindley, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The mayor of Booneville was arrested Tuesday, April 26 for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11.

That’s according to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Mayor Chris Lindley was booked into the jail on the misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a minor. He received a $3,000 bond.

The sheriff said a justice court judge signed off on a warrant for the mayor’s arrest.

According to the police report, the teenage boy rode his dirt bike to football practice at the West Side Park the night of April 11. He then let a friend ride the bike up and down the fence line.

The report says Lindley approached the boys video-recording them on his phone after the bike was parked.

The boy allegedly tried leaving after saying the bike was his and that he would move it.

The report goes on to say that Lindley shoved him over, tried riding the bike away but fell off, and then hit the boy in the back of the head three times.

The report concludes by saying Lindley told the boys the cops were coming and then walked away.

A sheriff's deputy who arrived on the scene said Lindley did, in fact, call the police about the dirt bike, but tried cancelling the call before they arrived.

Download PDF Simple Assault Report - Booneville Mayor LIndley
This simple assault report was filed on April 12, 2022, accusing Booneville Mayor Chris LIndley of hitting a boy on the back of the head three times the night before.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you