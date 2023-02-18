Booneville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Willie Nichols, 39, of Booneville, MS, pleaded guilty at the Federal Courthouse to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Federal authorities say Nichols was involved in a drug trafficking organization that transferred a large amount of meth from Texas and distributed it throughout North Mississippi.
The investigation of this drug trafficking organization spanned over a year and is still ongoing.
Nichols was indicted, along with 16 other individuals.
He is sentenced to nine years in prison.