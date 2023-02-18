 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Booneville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Nichols

Willie Nichols, 39, of Booneville

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Willie Nichols, 39, of Booneville, MS, pleaded guilty at the Federal Courthouse to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 

Federal authorities say Nichols was involved in a drug trafficking organization that transferred a large amount of meth from Texas and distributed it throughout North Mississippi. 

The investigation of this drug trafficking organization spanned over a year and is still ongoing. 

Nichols was indicted, along with 16 other individuals. 

He is sentenced to nine years in prison. 

Tags

AC Barker is from Nashville, Tennessee. She is an Ole Miss graduate and is working on her M.A. in Journalism.

Recommended for you