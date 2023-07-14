Booneville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Justin Williams, of Booneville, pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Williams was sentenced to 180 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He was further sentenced to 5 years of supervised release following his release from prison.
According to court documents, Williams was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Texas and distributing it throughout the Northern District of Mississippi and elsewhere.