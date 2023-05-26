 Skip to main content
Booneville man arrested on domestic violence charge

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville man is facing a domestic violence charge after Prentiss County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call.

The incident happened on County Road 7090 on Sunday, May 21.

Deputies arrested and charged Emmanuel Villasana, of Booneville, with domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators say Villasana was originally convicted of burglary of a commercial building in Chickasaw County .

A judge set his bond at  $26,000 on both charges.

The case will be presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

