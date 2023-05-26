Booneville man arrested on domestic violence charge

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville man is facing a domestic violence charge after Prentiss County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call.
The incident happened on County Road 7090 on Sunday, May 21.
Deputies arrested and charged Emmanuel Villasana, of Booneville, with domestic violence and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Investigators say Villasana was originally convicted of burglary of a commercial building in Chickasaw County .
A judge set his bond at $26,000 on both charges.
The case will be presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.