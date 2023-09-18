Booneville man arrested, charged with drug possession

PRESNTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville man faces charges for possession of a controlled substance after Prentiss County deputies arrested him over the weekend.
According to Investigator Taylor Walker, deputies were dispatched to a home off County Road 1151 for a report of someone being held against their will. After further investigating, they discovered there was not anyone at that location being held against their will.
However, deputies arrested Casey Bearden, 37, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. A judge set his bond at $2,500.
A North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agent will present this case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.