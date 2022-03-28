Booneville high school looking to move sports programs back on campus with bond issue vote

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville school district residents have a limited time to vote on a bond issue that would provide funds for a number of new high school sports amenities.
The voting deadline is Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and is available for residents in the Booneville school district only, not the Booneville city limits.
If passed, the bond issue will not raise taxes for voters.
Since the last bond issue, Booneville high school has won 22 state titles, including a boys and girls basketball championship in 2022.
That being said, there are still Booneville sports programs that are held off-campus - and District Superintendent Todd English said that's one reason this bond issue is so important.
The goal of the coming bond issue vote is to approve the construction of a new junior-high football field, which would be turfed and could also function as a soccer field, a rubber walking track around the field which would be open to the public when not in use by any school sports programs, at least four new tennis courts, and a new multi-sport field house.
Apart from moving more programs back "in-house", English said that one of his goals for the sports amenities was to recruit more students and increase graduation rates by upping student-engagement. But above all else, he said improving student opportunity was his top priority.
"At the end of the day, we've got one goal, and that's to do everything we can to make things better for our students," English said. "And this goes along with that focus and that mission...and if we don't attempt to make things better, we're in the wrong profession."
Though the timeline is unclear for the bidding process should the vote pass, English did note that the construction would take 18 months once it started.