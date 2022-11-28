Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago.
That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs.
Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of many former employees.
He said the suit was filed in an attempt to hold the company accountable. He claims the company failed to give its workers advanced notice about the massive layoffs.
A class action lawsuit means one person files a suit on behalf of a group of people.
Class action lawsuits are usually handled by an attorney who can represent the group in court as opposed to one person filing a suit.
A judge will review and rule on a class action suit before it becomes an official case and goes to court.
Lott and his firm filed the suit in Aberdeen.
Lott said that to his knowledge United Furniture has not filed for bankruptcy. He said it would not surprise him if the company does so.
He said workers are covered under the WARN Act which requires large companies to give advanced notice to its employees.
Lott argues back pay and other benefits are owed to the former workers because they were not told they no longer had jobs until hours before their next shifts.
"Adversely-affected employees are entitled to up to 60 days worth of back-pay,” he said. “So every day of insufficient notice that wasn't given, the employee is entitled to that day’s worth of wages. Not only that but they are also able to obtain some healthcare benefits as well. And there's a provision under the statute that says that if any of these employees incurred any medical expenses, during this time period in which they should have had notice, they can recover those as well."
Lott and his law partner said their clients are still entitled to money even if the company files for bankruptcy.
This could be a long legal battle. Class action lawsuits usually are not settled very quickly.