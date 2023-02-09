Booneville area first responders receive grant for pet oxygen masks

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Furry family members are a priority for many in Mississippi. First responders in the Booneville area are now able to provide oxygen to pets in need.
The state says these O2 masks are a luxury item, but they save the lives of furry family members. Booneville area first responders received 17 pet oxygen mask kits from a foundation called Mona Pants. The kits include three sizes for different sized pets: small, medium, and large.
The kits typically cost $190 to $250, but they were able to receive a grant from the foundation. Now they are able to save the lives of four-legged members of the community.
“It was pretty exciting news,” says Greg Davis, New Candler volunteer fire chief. “Because this grant saved us money instead of having to go buy it. Plus now we’ll have it when we need it.”
Francis Rose is the assistant fire chief of Burton Volunteer Fire Department. She is the person who applied for the grant. Rose thought these kits were a good idea and safer than mouth to mouth on an animal.
“Nowadays, our society, people are more involved with pets,” says Rose. “They use them as support animals and they love their animals just like family and they are family. And, fire departments when we go on a scene are having to deal with families and their fur family.”
Rose says the American Red Cross has classes for pet CPR for people interested in the certification.
Other departments are able to apply for a grant from Mona Pants as well. Just email monapantsfoundation@outlook.com.