Booneville aldermen fire two police officers, demote a third

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Aldermen in Booneville voted to fire two police officers and demote a third just days after the mayor confirmed some officers had been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.
The fired officers are identified as Austin Kidd and D.J. Wilkerson.
Briley Strickland was demoted from patrol sergeant to patrolman.
Names of those officers had not been made public until Tuesday's board meeting.
Mayor Chris Lindley confirmed earlier this month with WTVA 9 News the suspensions had something to do with Johnnie Lee Lambert, a homeless man.
Lambert was booked into jail June 3 charged with resisting arrest, having improper equipment, simple assault and failure to comply with law enforcement.
The status of his case is not clear at the moment.