Bond set for woman charged with violating Alabama's violent dog law

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - A judge set bond at $60,000 for the woman arrested after a pack of dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health employee.
39-year-old Brandy Dowdy, made her initial court appearance on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
For the manslaughter charge, bond was set at $50,000 and for the violation of Emily's Law, bond was set at $10,000.
Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said he is hoping to get the matter to trial quickly because of the serious nature of the case and that it is a priority.
There was no new information presented at the hearing on Sunday.
Dowdy has been in the Franklin County Jail since Friday, April 29, when she was first arrested.
She now has up to 30 days to request a preliminary court appearance. If she doesn't, her next court appearance will be addressed by a grand jury in what could be a couple of months.
The DA said if Dowdy is found guilty on the convictions she faces right now and no new information is released, she could potentially face up to 30 years in prison or as few as 3.
That would likely consist of 2 to 20 years possible for the manslaughter charge and a year and day to 10 years for the violation of Emily's Law.
Those numbers are only speculative and Dowdy is considered innocent until proven guilty.
The autopsy for 58-year-old Jacqueline Beard, the state employee killed by the dogs, could take one to six months to complete, but is expected to be finished in the next 90 days according to the DA.
That examination is underway right now in Huntsville, AL.