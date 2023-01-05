 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bond set for man accused of Christmas Eve murder in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Gregory Lamon Morris

Gregory Lamon Morris

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police made an arrest in connection to a Christmas Eve murder.

Police arrested Gregory Morris, 22, of Columbus, for the death of Algren Hampton, 48.

The fatal shooting happened at a house on Luxapilila Drive.

RelatedOne dead, four wounded in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an argument led to the shooting.

The shooting wounded several more people.

The police chief said the house was full of people, including some children.

Other charges are pending.

Morris appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon who set bond at $325,000.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you