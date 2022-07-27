 Skip to main content
Bond hearing postponed for Oxford murder suspect

  • Updated
Tim Herrington Jr. escorted to court in Oxford in July 27, 2022

Law enforcement escorted Tim Herrington Jr. to court in Oxford, Mississippi, on July 27, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, July 27.

Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week.

The hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. However, a judge postponed the bond hearing at the request of the defense.

The bond hearing is now scheduled to happen on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. Herrington remains behind bars.

WTVA anchor Craig Ford captured video of officers escorting him to the Lafayette County Courthouse. The video contains profanity. Open this link to watch.

A small crowd gathered outside the courthouse as law enforcement officers escorted Herrington into and out of the building.

Lee’s body has not been found after he disappeared on July 8. Law enforcement have not revealed any possible motive.

